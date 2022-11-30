INDIA

Cellphones of 3 AAP leaders, including MLA, stolen during party’s roadshow

The cellphones of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Akhileshpati Tripathi and two other AAP leaders were stolen during a roadshow of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Malka Ganj area on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming elections to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled on December 4.

The incident came to light on Wednesday evening after Tripathi along with two other AAP leaders lodged a complaint with the police claiming that their cellphones have been stolen.

“Akhileshpati Tripathi, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti’s secretary and AAP leader Guddi Devi have lodged a complaint that their mobile phones have been stolen. A probe has been initiated into the matter,” said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

Ahead of the MCD polls on December 4, the Aam Aadmi Party turned the last leg of campaigning into an unprecedented show of strength after AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal led a roadshow from the Malka Ganj Chowk near Kamla Nagar to Ghanta Ghar Chowk where he addressed a Jan Sabha.

