It was a proud moment for India as Neeraj Chopra won the first gold medal for the country at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Film celebrities from across the country took to social media to hail the champion.

The star athlete from Panipat district in Haryana created history after he clinched the gold in javelin throw with an attempt of 87.58 metres, becoming only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics and the first in athletics.

Actors from across all film industries in India showered praise on the young athlete.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar tweeted: “It’s a GOLD. Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020”

Actress Taapsee Pannu wrote: “It’s a gold!!!!!!! I am jumping with Joy!!!! This young man Neeraj Chopra has created history !!!!!!!

Actor Suniel Shetty tweeted: “Nothing beats that feeling when you hear the National Anthem playing on the stands. Thank you @Neeraj_chopra1 You fulfilled the dream of 139 crore Indians. God bless you!! #Tokyo2020 #JavelinThrow #Olympicsindia”

Superstar Mohanlal, known for his body of work in Malayalam cinema tweeted:”Hats off on that spectacular throw @Neeraj_chopra1! You have made every Indian proud today.

This golden moment will be etched in the history of Olympics forever! #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020″

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu tweeted: “India’s first ever gold in athletics! Absolutely elated and proud! @Neeraj_chopra1’s name is etched in history forever.. Bravo!! “

Actor Adivi Sesh wrote: “#GOLD !!!!! #NeerajChopra YOU BEAUTY!!!!”

Kannada actor Puneeth tweeted: “Entire nation is super proud of you @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning our first ever olympic gold medal in athletics, this will be such a great inspiration for so many of our young athletes.#NeerajChopra #Tokyo2020 #Olympics”

On the same day, celebrities also congratulated Bajrang Punia for winning a Bronze in wrestling at the Olympics.

–IANS

ym/bg