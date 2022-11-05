BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Cement companies mull price hike of Rs 10-30/bag

NewsWire
0
0

Cement companies are planning to hike the price between Rs 10 and Rs 30 per bag in November after a increase of about Rs 3-4/bag last month, said Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

Emkay Global in a recent sectoral report said the average pan-India cement price increase was about Rs.3-4/bag in October 2022.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, prices rose by 2-3 per cent in the East and South, and about one per cent in the West; while declining 1-2 per cent in the northern and central regions, the report said.

“Cement companies are attempting price hikes of Rs10-30/bag across regions in November 22. Absorption of these price hikes will be uncovered over the next few days,” said Emkay Global.

Industry volumes likely to have declined by a high single-digit YoY and a low double-digit MoM, in October 22, owing to a high base, as the festive season was spread across October-November last year.

According to the report, a delayed exit of monsoons and labour shortage owing to festive holidays impacted demand in October 22.

The demand is expected to improve in upcoming weeks, with all major festivals ending and given the onset of a busy construction season.

The cost pressure is expected to ease in coming quarters for the industry players and the industry margins are expected to bottom out in Q2, with peaking of costs, higher exit of cement prices and pick-up in construction activities in coming quarters, said Emkay Global.

The international petcoke prices are down by about 30 per cent from the peak of $195/tonne. Further the dip in the fuel prices are expected to provide cost savings of at least Rs 150-200/tonne from Q3FY23, Emkay Global said.

20221105-130801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indices ends flat erasing early gains tracking mixed global cues

    Equities settle low; Sensex, Nifty plunge 0.9% each

    Flipkart Pay Later targeting 2X growth over next six months

    Chennai Spl Court remands Ravi Parthasarathy to police custody in Rs...