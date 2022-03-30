ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Censor Board clears Sibiraj-starrer ‘Maayon’ with ‘U’ certificate

The Censor Board has cleared director Kishore’s upcoming mythological thriller ‘Maayon’, featuring actors Sibi Sathyaraj and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead, for release with a clean ‘U’ certificate.

Produced by Double Meaning Productions, the film has sparked interest due to its intriguing mythological theme.

‘Maayon’ was also in the news for becoming the first-ever Indian movie teaser to have an ‘audio description’. The audio description was to offer a wholesome movie-watching experience even to the visually challenged. The team is now engaged in preparing the audio-described version of the full film.

The ‘U’ rating for ‘Maayon’ is in stark contrast to the production’s previous box-office success, ‘Psycho’, which was rated ‘A’.

Sources say ‘Maayon’ is set against the backdrop of an ancient temple. Screenplay for the film is by its producer Arun Mozhi Manickam and music is by Maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja.

