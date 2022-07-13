Ram Gopal Varma is known for displaying a fair amount of skin and sensuousness in his movies. Many of his hit movies of the past like ‘Daud’, ‘Rangeela’, ‘Nishabd’ and ‘Naach’ created as much buzz for the “hot” quotient as the story, screenplay and performances.

RGV, likewise, is also known for action dramas and his upcoming movie, ‘Ladki’ is believed to be a combination of both action and sensation. It is being called India’s first martial arts movie and as per reports it stars Pooja Bhalekar in the lead.

The trailer and the first look of the movie have created quite the sensation and the makers have announced that the movie will get a simultaneous release in India as well as China on July 15.

However, the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has asked the makers to cut quite a few dialogues in the movie and have even told the makers to do away with a few explicit scenes as well.

As per the list, insulting Hindi cuss words have been muted in four places and nearly 12 close up shots of cleavage, pelvis and butts were told to be removed from the movie and the CBFC has asked the makers to replace them with unobjectionable shots instead.

Apparently, the movie included many vulgar and inappropriate shots and dialogues and the CBFC has cracked down on all of it. There was apparently a scene where the female protagonist is jumping up and down and another character in the movie is staring at her body lasciviously with his tongue out. The censor board has also axed the scene where the villain rips off the clothes of the female protagonist.

This wasn’t all though, the CBFC also found many inappropriate and vulgar dialogues in the movie, which were sleazy and highly insulting with references to rape, and wife swapping and gross objectification of the female body.

In audio cuts, the censor board asked the makers to remove the Sanskrit shlokas as they were used in the wrong context and could hurt religious sentiments. And as always, given the Alcohol and cigarette policies of India, all labels of alcohol were blurred.

Even after all the brutal cuts to the movie, CBFC deemed that ‘Ladki’ will release with ‘A’ certification on September 22, 2021. The runtime of the movie, as per the certification is 129 minutes (2 hours and 9 minutes).

While, filmmakers are rarely happy when the censor board cuts scenes, Ram Gopal Varma handled it coolly. He said, “There are more than a thousand shots in a film. If a few of them got cut, it’s fine and I have no problem.”

