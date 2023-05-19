Central agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are scared of Trinamool Congress because of its continuing and massive popularity among the common people, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday.

Her statement came just a couple of hours after CBI’s notice summoning party’s national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee for questioning in connection with the recruitment case in state-run schools.

“ED and CBI are extremely scared of Trinamool Congress. This is because Trinamool Congress is with common people and the common people are with Trinamool Congress. Our party is constituted of the common people,” Mamata Banerjee said while virtually addressing a party rally at Chawk Patrasayer in Bankura district.

The rally was supposed to be addressed by Abhishek Banerjee. But he had to leave for Kolkata as he had been summoned at CBI’s Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Alleging that the Union government and BJP were responsible for hatching such conspiracies against her party using the central investigation agencies, the Chief Minister said that her struggle against the BJP will continue. “Our fight will continue till BJP is thrown out of power,” she said.

She also claimed that Trinamool’s mass outreach programme initiated by Abhishek Banerjee cannot be stopped just by harassing him through central agencies. “If necessary I will personally lead the mass outreach programme,” she said.

Claiming that Abhishek Banerjee has become the single-point target of the BJP, the Chief Minister claimed that the country’s ruling party is actually scared of his popularity.

“BJP is always trying to harass him. But we will not bow down in front of the BJP. Their threats will not be able to stop us,” she said.

20230519-184002