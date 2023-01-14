Central agencies and the district administration in Mizoram are probing the reported bombing by Myanmar military jet fighters along the Tiau river, which divides the two countries, officials said on Saturday.

An official from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) said that the Indian territory remained unaffected after the Myanmar military’s bombing on militants’ camps of that country on January 10 and 11.

“However, we are probing the incident,” the official said.

Champhai district Deputy Commissioner James Lalrinchhana said that he has sent a magistrate of the area concerned to verify the claims being made by some locals.

He said a detailed report would be sent to higher authorities once the verification is done.

Lalramliana, the President of Farkawn village council in Champai, however, claimed that a bomb was dropped near Tiau river on the Mizoram side.

“A truck owned by a village council member has been damaged in the explosion when it was carrying river sand,” he said.

Meanwhile, the influential NGO Coordination Committee in Mizoram, in an urgent meeting discussed the matters relating to “violation of Indian air space and bombing of India’s territories by Myanmar air force two times on January 10 and 11”.

The Committee strongly condemned the violation of Indian airspace and bombing of Indian territories by the Myanmar air force, a statement said on Saturday.

It requested the Central government to safeguard the sovereignty of India, adding that it would pursue the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for immediate action.

The Indian army, however, denied any such bombing on Indian soil.

Sources across the border said that the Myanmar jet fighter bombed the ‘Camp Victoria’, the military headquarters of the Chin National Army (CNA), one of the strong ethnic armed groups in Myanmar.

The military believes that the CNA is assisting the pro-democracy protesters against the military government.

Meanwhile, at least 30 refugees, including women and children, who fled from their homes following the bombings, reached Mizoram’s Champhai district on Friday.

Mizoram shares 510 km frontiers with Myanmar, which are guarded by the Assam Rifles.

