INDIA

‘Central agencies may arrest Sisodia, even me till Guj polls’: Kejriwal

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said here on Monday that the Central agencies “can arrest Manish Sisodia and even him” till the Gujarat elections are concluded.

“Once the elections are over, this all will be on the backburner,” he added.

Kejriwal and his deputy Sisodia are on a two-day Gujarat tour.

Addressing the mediapersons in Ahmedabad, he said, “The Central agency can arrest Sisodia in a day or two, who knows they may even arrest me and others… all cases against Sisodia are baseless, but this all action will continue till Gujarat Assembly elections are over.”

“Sisodia is one of the best education ministers, instead of handing over the nation’s education department, he is being harassed with cases, he deserves to be honoured with Bharat Ratna,” Kejriwal asserted.

Meanwhile, Sisodia, who has claimed that he was offered to join BJP with assurance that all cases against him will be closed, avoided to disclose the name of the person who made the offer.

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said that the person (who made the offer) claimed he had played a role in bringing Suvendu Adhikari, Baijayant Panda, and Himanta Biswa Sarma into the BJP.

“You ask them who was behind the deal, you will come to know about the person who made the offer to me,” he responded to mediapersons on query over disclosing the name.

“If AAP is voted to power (in Gujarat), there will be free education in elementary schools; private schools will not be allowed to increase unjustified fees, and free health service will be offered to all. Patients from poor or rich spectrum will get all treatment, tests and even operations, in the case of accidents, on government expenses,” AAP leaders said.

“If required, the government will start new schools and hospitals to meet people’s needs,” they asserted.

The AAP leaders demanded that the state government should give Rs 1 crore compensation to police personnel who die in line of duty.

20220822-164405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN police to submit charge-sheet in fake passport case soon

    Southwest Monsoon advances over Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Delhi has only 25 ICU beds, hospitals overburdened with patients

    Davis Cup: We will take many positives from the match, Denmark...