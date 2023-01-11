Officials of central agencies have conducted searches in Shivamogga district at properties linked to the accused in the Mangaluru cooker blast case, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said on Wednesday.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate officers are believed to be in Theerthahalli, the hometown of Mohammed Shariq, accused in the Mangaluru cooker blast case.

Incidentally, Maaz Muneer Ahmed, who was arrested in the blast case of September 2022, and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taha, accused in the Al Hind Islamic State Bengaluru terror module case, are also natives of Thirthahalli.

The investigating officers have also reportedly queried former Karnataka minister Kimmane Ratnakar over the rental agreement of the Congress party’s office in Thirthahalli. According to sources, Mohammed Shariq’s father Abdul Majid owns the building where the Congress party office is located.

The former minister has however denied any connection with Abdul Majid, except for the party office rental agreement. “The party has an eight year rental agreement under which a deposit of Rs 10 lakh and a monthly rent of Rs 1000 is paid to the landlord,” he told the media.

