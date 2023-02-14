INDIA

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Telangana minister K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that agencies like IT, CBI and ED have become the BJP’s biggest puppets.

In wake of the reported Income Tax (IT) raids on BBC India, he tweeted: “What a surprise. A few weeks after they aired the documentary on Modi, BBC India now raided by IT”.

“Agencies like IT, CBI and ED have become a laughing stock for turning into BJP’s biggest puppets,” added KTR, as the minister is popularly known.

“What next? ED raids on Hindenburg or a hostile takeover attempt,” he asked.

His sister and member of Legislative Council, K. Kavitha has also slammed the BJP government at the Centre.

