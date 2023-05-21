INDIA

Central agency officials unwillingly becoming tools of Centre’s vendetta politics: Bengal minister

NewsWire
0
0

The officials of the different central investigation are unhappy over being used as tools of vendetta politics by the Union government or BJP, a senior member of the West Bengal cabinet said on Sunday.

“A number of central agency officials have personally admitted to me that they often have to do something which is not part of their duty. But at the same time these officials have also admitted that they are helpless because of their job security aspect. The Union government and BJP are using these officers for serving their vendetta politics,” state municipal affairs & urban development minister and mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim said on Sunday.

His comments came a day after Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary and the party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee was questioned for a marathon nine hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI sleuths) at the agency’s Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata in connection with the school recruitment case in West Bengal.

Hakim, on Sunday, also observed that the majority of the officers of the central investigation agencies are highly efficient and effective. “They should have been used for the purpose of national interest and not to serve the purpose of vendetta politics of the ruling party,” Hakim said on Sunday.

On Saturday after the marathon questioning, Abhishek Banerjee told media persons that the “outcome of the entire process was a big zero”. He also questioned the credibility of CBI, raising questions on why the central agency was not equally active in scams committed by the BJP leaders. He also claimed that he has been made the single-point target of the BJP and the central probe agencies.

“The activities of the central agencies are just meant to spoil my out-reach programme. But I will not succumb to pressure under any circumstance,” he said.

20230521-141803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Weather improves in Kashmir, no flood threat

    Stalemate ends as Punjab Governor calls Assembly session

    Deaths due to Covid increasing, vaccines reducing: Rahul

    EV battery pack shipments to reach 30 mn in 5 years