INDIA

Central fact-finding team to visit Bengal, submit report on rural poll violence

NewsWire
0
0

A four-member central fact-finding team of the BJP will visit West Bengal soon and submit a report to party President of J.P. Nadda on the widespread violence witnessed before and during the panchayat elections held on July 8.

This was disclosed by West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar through a Twitter post, in which he thanked Nadda for the decision to send the central delegation to the state.

“Thank BJP National President Shri @JP Nadda for forming a 4-member fact-finding committee to visit the violence affected areas of West Bengal,” Majumdar’s tweeted.

He also attached a copy of the press communique issued by BJP’s national General Secretary Arun Singh in this matter.

The delegation will include former Union minister Ravishankar Prasad, ex-Commissioner of Mumbai Police Satyapal Singh, and party MPs Rajdeep Roy and Rekha Verma,

Although it is not yet clear when the central delegation will arrive in Kolkata, sources in the state unit of the party said that in all probability, it will arrive on Wednesday when counting for the rural civic body polls will be taken up.

It is learnt that the central delegation will visit different parts of the state which witnessed large-scale violence and interact with the local people there, especially the family members of the victims.

The Trinamool Congress leadership, meanwhile, has questioned the decision to a central delegation, pointing out that the BJP did not send any central team to Manipur, which is burning for over two months now.

As many as 39 people have been killed in poll-related violence in West Bengal since the announcement of polling date on June 8.

2023071037019

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trinamool banking on Muslim voters, women to return to power

    TN ‘Q’ branch conducts probe after Sri Lankan national arrested with...

    Over 10,000 perform Amaranth Yatra on day two

    UP ATS arrests 2 members of terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind