A four-member central fact-finding team of the BJP will visit West Bengal soon and submit a report to party President of J.P. Nadda on the widespread violence witnessed before and during the panchayat elections held on July 8.

This was disclosed by West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar through a Twitter post, in which he thanked Nadda for the decision to send the central delegation to the state.

“Thank BJP National President Shri @JP Nadda for forming a 4-member fact-finding committee to visit the violence affected areas of West Bengal,” Majumdar’s tweeted.

He also attached a copy of the press communique issued by BJP’s national General Secretary Arun Singh in this matter.

The delegation will include former Union minister Ravishankar Prasad, ex-Commissioner of Mumbai Police Satyapal Singh, and party MPs Rajdeep Roy and Rekha Verma,

Although it is not yet clear when the central delegation will arrive in Kolkata, sources in the state unit of the party said that in all probability, it will arrive on Wednesday when counting for the rural civic body polls will be taken up.

It is learnt that the central delegation will visit different parts of the state which witnessed large-scale violence and interact with the local people there, especially the family members of the victims.

The Trinamool Congress leadership, meanwhile, has questioned the decision to a central delegation, pointing out that the BJP did not send any central team to Manipur, which is burning for over two months now.

As many as 39 people have been killed in poll-related violence in West Bengal since the announcement of polling date on June 8.

