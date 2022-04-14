INDIASCI-TECH

Central, state intelligence probing cyber-attack on OIL network

NewsWire
0
0

Central and state intelligence agencies have begun their probe into a major cyber-attack at the field headquarters of state-owned Oil India Ltd (OIL) in Assam’s Duliajan, officials said on Thursday.

The hacker has demanded $75,00,000 as a ransom.

“The Central and Assam’s intelligence agencies are now investigating the major cyber-attack in the field headquarters of OIL,” a senior OIL official told IANS, refusing to disclose further details.

OIL’s Manager, Security, Sachin Kumar, had filed an FIR with the police on Tuesday night, complaining that their server, network, and other related services were affected due to the ransomware attack on Sunday.

OIL spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika, however, said that exploration and production work of the company have not been affected due to the suspected cyber-attack.

OIL is India’s second largest national ‘Navratna’ company after ONGC in terms of total proved plus probable oil and natural gas reserves.

20220414-215137

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bank employee killed in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district

    Nagpur DC sets up panel to check ban on use of...

    Bombay HC notice to 2 BJP MLAs in disqualification case

    Kerala HC denies anticipatory bail to elusive female ‘advocate’