Central team rushed to Assam after JE deaths

Guwahati, July 1 (IANS) The Union Health Ministry has sent a team to Assam after 21 people died across the state due to Japanese Encephalitis, an official said on Monday.

The Central team, headed by Additional Secretary Sanjeeva Kumar and senior officers from the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme, is reviewing the situation.

“A total of 69 cases of JE are reported out of which 21 deaths have taken place in past three months.

“Most of the JE cases have taken places in Upper Assam districts. The overall situation is under control but we are monitoring the situation for two crucial months, July and August, which are still left,” Sanjeeva Kumar said.

Noting that the child vaccine programme has gone up by 18 per cent, he said that there is a need to boost the adult vaccine programme too.

