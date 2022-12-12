INDIALIFESTYLE

A three-member committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would visit Nagaland on December 16 to study the demand of a separate state ‘Frontier Nagaland’, officials said here on Monday.

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) and few other organisations have been demanding a separate state — ‘Frontier Nagaland’ — comprising six of Nagaland’s 16 districts.

Official sources said that the central committee headed by adviser (North East) A.K. Mishra along with two members — Dr Mandeep Singh, Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau and A.K. Dhayani, Director, (North East Division, MHA) would be visit the eastern region of Nagaland.

During their three-day stay, the committee members would meet ENPO leaders, state government officials, seven tribal bodies, Eastern Nagaland Women’s Organisation, Eastern Nagaland Students Federation, village chiefs and senior citizens.

The committee is also scheduled to visit the International Trade Centre, Dan, Pangsha, in Noklak district of eastern Nagaland bordering Myanmar on December 18.

The ENPO has called an urgent meeting of the central executive committee on December 19 after the MHA team’s visit.

The ENPO earlier in a statement stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted a clear road-map for amicable, legislative and sustainable solution of their demand which also include consultation with the people of eastern Nagaland and state government.

A delegation of ENPO met the Home Minister in New Delhi earlier this month and Shah told them that he is likely to visit Eastern Nagaland by January next year.

In support of their demand of creation of ‘Frontier Nagaland’ seven tribes of the eastern Nagaland rejecting the state government’s appeal boycotted the 10-day long famous ‘Hornbill Festival’, which concluded on December 10.

Seven tribes of Eastern Nagaland including Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Tikhir, Sangtam and Yimkhiung are spread across six districts.

On the separate state demand, Nagaland cabinet has recently resolved whenever Nagaland Legislative Assembly session is convened, legislators and members of Eastern Nagaland Legislators’ Union (ENLU), if and when they desire to discuss, may move accordingly and the issue would be deliberated threadbare.

