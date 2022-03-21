INDIA

Central Vista plan: Centre has spent Rs 1,173cr so far

By NewsWire
Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore on Monday shared the status report regarding the progress of various ongoing work under the Central Vista Master Plan.

The report says that the Centre has so far spent Rs 480 crore in the construction of New Parliament Building. It has been built 44 per cent while the remaining will be built in the due time.

Four projects were shown as special project in the status report. Rs 9 crore has been spent on the construction of Vice President Enclave while only three per cent physical progress has been completed.

Rs 243 crore has been spent so far on the construction of Common Central Secretariat Buildings 1, 2 and 3, and only three per cent has been completed.

As per physical progress, Redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue has completed 80 per cent and total Rs 441 crore has been spent on this so far.

Kishore also shared the data chart of further expenditure, the money that are expected to be spent on various work under the Master Plan since the commencement of the work.

As per the chart, Rs 1,423 crore is likely to be spent during the 2021-22 financial year while Rs 2,285 crore will be spent on the construction in the financial year 2022-23.

