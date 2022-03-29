INDIA

Central Vista project: Decision on Executive Enclave tender soon

The government on Tuesday said that it will decide on awarding the tender for the construction of Executive Enclave as part of the Central Vista project soon.

The Executive Enclave as part of the Central Vista project will house the prime minister’s office (PMO), cabinet secretariat, India House and the National Security Council Secretariat.

An official said that bids have been received and the lowest bidder has quoted an amount of around Rs 1,119 crore, 3.50 per cent less than the Rs 1,160-crore cost estimated by the CPWD, government department for executing the Central Vista Redevelopment project.

“Usually the lowest bidder is awarded the contract and the Board of Central Public Works Department (CPWD) will decide on awarding the tender in the next few days,” an official said.

The CPWD had estimated the cost of construction and maintenance of the Executive Enclave at Rs 1,160.17 crore.

The Executive Enclave will come up on the south side of the South Block in plot number 36/38 in the high-security Lutyens’ Delhi.

Sources said that the CPWD’s bid document put the condition that the project will be completed within two years of initiation of the construction work.

