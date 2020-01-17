‘Central Vista redevelopment will destroy bond with area’

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The ‘Lets Save Delhi’ campaign has slammed the move to redevelop the Central Vista which it says will take the heritage, tourist destination and the people’s bond with India Gate along with its lawns, Rajpath and Parliament House away.

Gaurav Gambhir, Advocate, ‘Lets Save Delhi’ said this in a letter to the Commssioner-cum-Secretary, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on the suggestions invited from the general public on the proposed redevelopment.

“The area encompassing Central Vista i.e. India Gate along with its lawns, Rajpath and Parliament House is not merely a Bureaucratic and Governmental District but a National Heritage, a major Tourist Destination and most importantly the People’s bond and association with the Republic, which will be taken away with redevelopment of Central Vista”, he said.

Gambhir said the plan demonstrates an autocratic machinery and condemned it for environment violations.

“Additionally, the proposed plan clearly depicts the autocratic machinery rather than inclusive, progressive and democratic approach. Also, the modifications should be prima facie condemned merely on environmental violations”, he added.

The proposal has also been slammed for violating the statutory laws, constitutional guidance and the Supreme Court verdict.

“Moreover, the modifications for the proposals proposed violate the Constitutional Guidance, Statutory laws, Hon’ble Supreme Court’s verdict (Law of the Land) and also the principal Document i.e. existing Master Plan”, he added.

The letter has also slammed the expansion of physical infrastructure for government offices which is not socially and legally acceptable.

Gambhir has argued that when technology is the way forward, for whom will these additional buildings cater. Several government documents suggest that government employment is downsizing.

He also mentioned the sustainability of the existing infrastructure, which implies that when existing office buildings are architecturally sound and fit for use, their demolition will lead to unnecessary dust and pollution.

This would also be a wastage of public funds and certainly a wasteful outflow for an economy going downhill, he added.

Further, the proposal is in contradiction of the “Minimum Government and Maximum Governance” policy of the Central Government, Gambhir said.

“It is suggested that the DDA itself shall test these proposed modifications on the precedents of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and Hon’ble Delhi High Court which has time and again commented on the arbitrary functioning of DDA and emphatically remarked to DDA counsel “this Dadagiri has to stop”, he said in the letter.

