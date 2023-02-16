To empower ‘Make in India’ in dam safety, IIT Roorkee in collaboration with the Central Water Commission (CWC) will develop International Centre of Excellence for Dams (ICED) under externally funded Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project Phase II and Phase III.

Officials said that this memorandum of Agreement (MoA) will remain valid for ten years or till the duration of the DRIP Phase-II and Phase-II Scheme, whichever is earlier, from the date of signing.

ICED, Roorkee will provide specialised technical support in investigations, modelling, research and innovations, and technical support services to the Indian and overseas dam owners. The Centre will work for agreed dam safety areas to support and provide solutions to various emerging challenges faced in dam safety through scientific research and latest technological innovations.

It will also carry out applied research, education, and technology transfer in dam safety management at local, regional, national, and international levels.

As per Ministry of Jal Shakti officials, the Centre will presently start with the focus on the two key areas, including Reservoir Sedimentation and Seismic Hazard Mapping and Analysis in the initial years. The new areas shall be added as per the need arises from implementation of the Dam Safety Act in the near future. In the long run, the Centre shall aim to deal with the complete life cycle of the dams.

The ICED is being set up at a cost of Rs. 109 Crore, being borne by theADepartment of Water Resources, Ganga Rejuvenation & River Development, Ministry of Jal Shakti as non-recurring grant in six tranches towards procurement of goods, machineries for establishment of new laboratories as well as strengthening of existing laboratories, initiation of research activities, construction/ modernization of infrastructure for setting up of ICED by IIT Roorkee.

IIT Roorkee will endeavor to reach a level of self-sufficiency within ten (10) years by generating income streams through the knowledge and capabilities developed on dam safety & rehabilitation in general, and in the core areas of reservoir sedimentation and seismic hazard mapping and analysis in particular.

In addition, ICED Roorkee will have Centre Development Fund, accrual to which will come from sources like, a part of the consultancy charges, short term training programmes and any other revenue earning activity will be contributed to this fund.

At the MoA signing ceremony, Secretary (WR, RD&GR) expressed that ICED will give the right impetus to the Government Mission “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and will also provide a window of opportunity for disseminating knowledge and expertise in the dam safety area to many underdeveloped and developing nations in future.

Prof K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said that the formation of ICED will empower ‘Make in India’ in dam safety, plus augment advanced research and developing technologies and application products. We are eager to contribute to the mission of the Ministry of Jal Shakti.”

