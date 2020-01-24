Central Zonal Council to meet in Naya Raipur on Tuesday

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the Central Zonal Council meeting at Naya Raipur, Chattisgarh, on January 28. This is the 22nd meeting of the Council and members will discuss issues concerning the Centre and the four member states of the zone.

At the meeting, Chief Secretaries and senior officers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chattisgarh, and the Union government will discuss issues ranging from boundary-related disputes, security, infrastructure-related matters like roads, transport, water, industries and power, forests and environment, housing, education, and food security, to tourism and transport.

As Chief Minister of the host state, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh is the Vice-Chairman of the meet while Chief Ministers of the remaining states in the zone along with two Ministers each are its members.

The previous meeting of the Central Zonal Council was held in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on September 24, 2018.

Five Zonal Councils were set up in 1957 under Sections 15-22 of the States Reorganization Act, 1956. The Union Home Minister is the Chairperson of each of these five councils.

–IANS

pvn/bc