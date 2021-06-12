With a vision to provide clean tap water to every household, the Centre has allocated Rs 10,870 crore to Uttar Pradesh under the Jal Jeevan Mission for 2021-22.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti said: “The central allocation for the implementation of JJM to Uttar Pradesh is Rs 10,870.50 crore.

In 2019-20, the Centre has allocated Rs 1,206 crore, which was increased to Rs 2,571 crore in 2020-21. Thus, this year llocation for implementation of JJM in Uttar Pradesh has increased four-fold.

“During his last meeting with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had assured to provide all assistance to the state to make provision of tap water supply to every rural home under JJM.

During the review, Adityanath assured that the UP government will ensure tap water connection to every rural home by 2024 as announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Uttar Pradesh there are 2.63 crore households in 97 thousand villages, out of which now 30.04 lakh (11.3 per cent) households have tap water supply in their homes. Before the launch of JJM only 5.16 lakh (1.96 per cent) households had tap water supply.

In the last 21 months, under JJM, the state has provided tap water supply to 24.89 lakh (9.45 per cent) households.

Despite this, there are about 2.33 crore households without tap water supply in Uttar Pradesh.

In a letter to the UP Chief Minister, Shekhawat has asked the state to take necessary measures to accelerate the implementation of JJM and to provide tap water supply to one third of the remaining households, i.e. to 78 lakh rural households in the state this year.

He also advised the state to start ground work on water supply projects/ schemes in more than 60 thousand villages this year.

–IANS

ssb/sdr/