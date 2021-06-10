To push tap water supply in the rural households in Maharashtra, the Centre has allocated a Rs 7,064 crore grant for 2021-22 under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which was Rs 1,828.92 crore in 2020-21.

The increase in grant followed a recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, while approving this four-fold increase in allocation of funds, has assured full assistance to Maharashtra for ensuring tap water supply in every rural home by 2024.

At the start of the mission in 2019, out of a total of 19.20 crore rural households in the country, only 3.23 crore (17 per cent) had tap water supply.

During the last 21 months, despite the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns disruptions, the Jal Jeevan Mission has been implemented with speed and 4.27 Crore households have been provided with piped water connections.

With this increase in coverage by 22 per cent, 7.51 crore (39.12 per cent) rural households across the country presently have tap water supply.

Goa, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Puducherry have achieved 100 per cent household tap connection in the rural areas.

In Maharashtra, out of a total of 142 lakh rural households, 91.30 lakh (64.14 per cent) have been provided with tap water connection.

When the mission was launched in August 2019, 48.43 lakh (34.02 per cent) rural households had tap water supply in Maharashtra. In the subsequent 21 months, 42.86 lakh households in the state have been provided tap water connection.

For 2021-22, the state has planned to provide tap water connections to 27.45 lakh households, followed by 18.72 lakh connections in 2022-23, and 5.14 lakh connections in 2023-24 to achieve tap water supply to every rural household.

The water supply work to provide tap water connection has not yet started in 29,417 villages in Maharashtra.

