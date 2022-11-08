BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Centre allows 13 private agencies to do mining exploration operations

The Centre has given accreditation to 13 private agencies for engaging in mineral exploration, official sources said.

With this, there are now a total of 22 private agencies which are engaged in mineral exploration.

With the amendment of Mines & Minerals (Development & Regulation) MMDR Act in 2021, private agencies can also participate in exploration for the mineral sector after getting duly accredited by QCI-NABET (Quality Council of India-National Accreditation Board for Education and Training).

Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL) is pursuing mineral exploration activities through NMET funding.

Apart from the ongoing exploration works, MECL provides consultancy services for preparation of reports and other documents for actionable blocks.

