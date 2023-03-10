INDIA

Centre announces 10% reservation for ex-Agniveers in BSF recruitment

NewsWire
0
0

The Centre has announced 10 per cent reservation for ex-Agniveers in vacancies within the Border Security Force (BSF).

For this, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has amended the Border Security Force, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) Recruitment Rules, 2015, which has come into effect from Thursday.

The notification issued by the MHA on March 6, added that the upper age limit will be relaxed by five years for the candidates of the first batch of ex-Agniveers in the recruitment of constables.

It added that the subsequent batch will get age relaxation up to three years.

As per the notification, ex-Agniveers will also be exempted from the Physical Efficiency Test.

20230310-135402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karnataka cricket association launches new T20 tournament named ‘Maharaja Trophy T20’

    Telangana on alert in view of heavy rainfall

    BJP’s 3-tier arrangement for virtual rallies amid Covid restrictions

    BJP set to retain power in Manipur for 2nd consecutive term