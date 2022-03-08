Centre announces three programmes under Women in Science & Engineering

Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday launched a short film on women empowerment, released a booklet on women in science & engineering (WISE) and announced three important programmes for the WISE category.

Announcing the three programmes under WISE-KIRAN scheme to celebrate the International Women’s Day, he said the first one, ‘Industrial Research Fellowship for Women’ will provide opportunity to young women researchers to work in the industry for short and long durations. This programme will be a one time grant for women scientists.

Similarly, the ‘aSenior Women Scientists Fellowship’ programme is proposed to provide dignity to senior women scientists, in age group 45-60, who are performing well in research but are not in regular employment due to various circumstances. Under this programme, five years’ project will be given to women scientists along with fellowship and other research grants.

The Minister said that the third programme of ‘Overseas Fellowship for Women’ will provide exposure to research scholars and young women scientists to upgrade their skills in various countries. This 3-6 months overseas visit will include monthly stipend, return air fare, health insurance, contingency etc.

Singh also released a short film on ‘Women Empowerment Atlas of India: Science & Technology Perspective’, a film on various programmes under WISE-KIRAN Scheme, a booklet on aWISE-KIRAN: At a Glance’, success stories of 75 women scientists in Intellectual Property Rights (WOS-C programme) and a brief report on study of ‘Women Technology Parks (WTPs)’ for integrated development of rural women, a release from the ministry said.

Secretary, Science and Technology, Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Director General, Dr Shekhar Mande also spoke on the occasion, the release added.

20220308-230602