Amid the ongoing controversy over the inauguration of new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled on May 28, the AAP on Thursday accused the BJP of being “anti-Scheduled Caste” and “anti-Scheduled Tribe”.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said: “BJP’s Anti-Dalit Face. Does the BJP not want to invite President Droupadi Murmu to the inauguration of the new Parliament because she comes from a Scheduled Tribe community? Did the Central Government not invite President Ram Nath Kovind at the time of laying the foundation stone because it did not want a Dalit President to attend an auspicious function? The Dalit SC-ST society of the whole country is very sad to see this.”

Earlier in the day, even All India Adivasi Congress too slammed the government for ignoring the President and said that it will hold a protest in every state, district and block level for exclusion of the first citizen of the country on Friday.

“The Prime Minister is completely side-lining India’s first woman tribal President. This is not just a direct insult to India’s democracy but also to the entire tribal community in India,” its Chairman Shivajirao Moghe said.

