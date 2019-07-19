Centre appoints 6 new Governors, Anandiben Patel transferred to Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) In a major reshuffle on Saturday, President Ramnath Kovind

transferred Anandiben Patel from Madhya Pradesh and appointed her as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, besides appointing new governors in West Bengal, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Nagaland.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan press communique said: “The President of India is pleased to make the following appointments. Anandiben Patel, Governor of Madhya Pradesh is transferred and appointed as Governor of Uttar Pradesh.”

Anandiben Patel has been replaced by Lalji Tandon in Madhya Pradesh, who was so far the Governor of Bihar.

Fagu Chauhan replaces Lalji Tandon as the new Governor of Bihar.

Besides, the President appointed Jagdeep Dhankar as the Governor of West Bengal and Ramesh Bais as the Governor of Tripura.

R.N. Ravi, the government’s representative and interlocutor for the Naga peace talks, has been appointed the Governor of Nagaland.

— IANS

rbe/rtp