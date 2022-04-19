INDIA

Centre appoints Naresh Kumar as new Chief Secretary of Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday appointed 1987 batch IAS officer Naresh Kumar as the next Chief Secretary of Delhi.

The move came after the present Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, an IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre of 1987 took voluntary retirement.

Naresh Kumar, presently posted as the Chief Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh, is also of AGMUT cadre.

According to the MHA notification issued on April 19, “On consequent upon voluntary retirement of Shri Vijay Kumar Dev, IAS (AGMUT-1987), with effect from 20.04.22, Naresh Kumar IAS (AGMUT-1987) is here by appointed as the Chief Secretary of the GNCTD with effect from 21.4.2022 Or from the date of joining whichever is earlier.”

Before joining as Chief Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh, Naresh Kumar was chairman of the NDMC in Delhi.

The MHA also transferred Dharmendra, IAS (AGMUT-1989) as the next Chief Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh. At present, Dharmendra is Chairman of the NDMC.

Rajiv Verma, IAS of 1992 batch has also been appointed as the Chief Secretary of the Union Territory of Pudducheri. Verma is posted in Arunachal Pradesh as of now.

