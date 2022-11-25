INDIA

Centre appoints three officers in the Prime Minister’s Office

The Centre has appointed three officers to different posts in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

As per an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Deepak Mittal, a 1998-batch IFS officer, has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

Similarly, appointment of Vipin Kumar, IFS (2013) as Deputy Secretary for a tenure of three years and appointment of Nidhi Tewari, IFS (2014) as Under Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office for a tenure of three years have been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

Moreover, the ACC has approved extension in the tenure of Rudra Gaurav Shresth, Joint Secretary in the PMO, for a period of two months beyond February 9, 2023 or until three weeks after joining of Mittal as the OSD, whichever is earlier.

