INDIA

Centre approves Bulk Drug Park in Himachal

NewsWire
0
0

The detailed project report (DPR) of the Bulk Drug Park to come up in Himachal Pradesh’s Haroli in Una district has been given the final approval by the Central government, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

He said the Scheme Steering Committee of the Union government gave its final approval on Saturday.

Expressing pleasure on the consent given by the Scheme Selection Committee, the Chief Minister said the final approval of this project of national importance will herald the second industrial revolution in the state, especially in the pharmaceutical sector.

He said the project was the result of the ‘double engine government’ of the Centre and the state governments that works in unison and strengthened the spirit of competitive and cooperative federalism.

Thakur said the state government and the Industries Department were committed to execute both Medical Device Park and Bulk Drug Park in a time-bound manner so that the entire region could reap the benefits of the mega projects.

He said it was an historic moment both for the state government and people, adding the Bulk Drug Park will not only ensure the retention of existing pharma formulation units in the state but also will be a step towards making India self-reliant in API sector.

The Chief Minister said this project would be implemented through Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Infrastructure Ltd which would be state implementing agency.

He said the total estimated cost of the Bulk Drug Park Project was Rs 1,923 crore, out of which the eligible CIF for the government of India grant was Rs 1,118 crore and the remaining amount of Rs 804.54 crore would be borne by the state.

20221008-212204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CRPF trooper’s family celebrates news of release

    More relaxation rolled out in Gujarat cities

    835 electrocuted in Gujarat in last 3 years

    Marriott International to deliver meals to Covid warriors