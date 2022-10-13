INDIA

Centre approves cable-stayed cum suspension bridge across Krishna River

The iconic cable-stayed-cum-suspension bridge across Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has been approved by the Central government at the total cost of Rs 1,082.56 crore with a construction period of 30 months.

Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday informed that after completion, this bridge would be second of its kind in the world and first in India.

The hybrid structural arrangement in the bridge will give a structural advantage to it and make it economical as well as aesthetically pleasing.

The bride would have several unique features like the longest glass pedestrian walkway across a river, gopuram like pylons, signature lighting and a large navigational span. After its completion, the bridge will reduce the distance between Hyderabad and Tirupati by 80 km.

The bridge has beautiful surroundings with the sprawling Srisailam reservoir surrounded by Nallamala forests and high mountains with huge tourist potential and presents an attractive view of Lalitha Someswara Swamy temple on Telangana side and Sangameswaram temple on Andhra Pradesh side.

