INDIA

Centre approves extension of Ajay Kumar Singh as Press Secy to the President

NewsWire
0
0

The Union government on Saturday extended the term of Ajay Kumar Singh as Press Secretary to the President for two years. The Centre has also approved the proposal of the appointment of IAS officer Rakesh Gupta as Joint Secretary in the President’s Secretariat.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the term of appointment of Ajay Kumar Singh as Press Secretary to the President, on contract basis, for two more years from September 26, 2022, to September 25, 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on Saturday.

Political journalist Ajay Kumar Singh was appointed as the Press Secretary to the President during September 2019.

Haryana cadre IAS officer Rakesh Gupta has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the President’s Secretariat for a tenure of five years.

20220925-023802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aim to put Hyderabad among world’s top 30 cities: KTR

    MEA aims to open ‘Passport Seva Kendra’ in every LS constituency

    Fans coming back to ISL this season will have a massive...

    Krishna water dispute: SC asked to set up a bench to...