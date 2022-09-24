The Union government on Saturday extended the term of Ajay Kumar Singh as Press Secretary to the President for two years. The Centre has also approved the proposal of the appointment of IAS officer Rakesh Gupta as Joint Secretary in the President’s Secretariat.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the term of appointment of Ajay Kumar Singh as Press Secretary to the President, on contract basis, for two more years from September 26, 2022, to September 25, 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on Saturday.

Political journalist Ajay Kumar Singh was appointed as the Press Secretary to the President during September 2019.

Haryana cadre IAS officer Rakesh Gupta has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the President’s Secretariat for a tenure of five years.

