BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Centre approves Maha’s first Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Pune’s Ranjangaon

NewsWire
0
0

Amid the instances of big ticket projects moving to Gujarat, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has approved the greenfield Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) with the project cost of Rs 492.85 crores to be set up in Ranjangaon Phase III, near Maharashtra’s Pune.

Making the announcement, Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said: “We already have EMCs in Noida, Tirupati, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu – wherein both multi-national companies and Indian startups have set up their units. The Government of India is the enabling partner in these EMCs and it is working in tandem with the state governments to make these EMCs a catalyst for the electronics manufacturing in the state.”

He added that the EMC at Ranjangaon, Pune will catalyse investments to the tune of over Rs 2,000 crore in the near future and generate employment for over 5,000 people.

The Minister also announced that the Ministry of Electronics and IT plans to give a boost to the Rs 1,000 crore Semicon India Future Design programme to support semiconductor design startups in the state and shall soon visit Maharashtra for a roadshow. He informed that C-DAC, Pune shall be the nodal office for this purpose.

The approval for the EMC was given to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and the state government’s State Industrial Agency.

The Minister said that post Covid, it has become very competitive for the countries/states to corner the opportunities that have sprung up following disruptions in global value chains and supply chains.

Stating that electronics manufacturing has seen an exponential rise after Prime Minister Modi took over in 2014, Chandrasekhar said it has increased to six lakh crores from one lakh crores in 2014.

“While 92 per cent of all mobile phones used by Indian customers were imported in 2014, now 97 per cent of all mobile phones used by Indian customers were domestically manufactured. We had zero exports in electronics manufacturing space in 2014, at present we export equipment worth Rs 70,000 crore,” he elaborated.

20221031-192202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Torrent donates 50 medical oxygen plants

    Gurgaon Metro Project: IL&FS gets Rs 1,925 cr from Haryana govt

    Robust global cues, healthy FII inflows push equities higher (Roundup)

    New TN export policy targets $100 bn exports by 2030