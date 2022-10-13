INDIA

Centre approves tender for ropeway connecting Ujjain rly stn with Mahakal temple

NewsWire
0
0

The Central government on Thursday approved the tender for a 2-km long ropeway from Ujjain railway station to Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh at a cost of Rs 209 crore.

Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the distance from Ujjain railway station to Mahakal temple will be covered in 5 minutes with the ropeway project.

“Its construction work will start from July 2023. Food zone, waiting room, toilets as well as bus and car parking facilities will be available for the people in the ropeway station,” added the Minister.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government announced that a ropeway will be built from the Ujjain railway station to the Mahakaleshwar Temple so that pilgrims coming from other parts of the Country could reach the Temple conveniently. Thereafter, last week, National Highway Logistics Management Limited invited tenders for the project.

Early this week, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project in Ujjain.

20221013-204204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s first hospital with 4 robotic surgical systems opened in Pune

    All hell breaks loose on moonlighting as WFH shrinks at Indian...

    Karnataka to celebrate Yoga Day on June 21

    Rail roko: Train services disrupted at 130 places