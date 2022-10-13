The Central government on Thursday approved the tender for a 2-km long ropeway from Ujjain railway station to Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh at a cost of Rs 209 crore.

Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the distance from Ujjain railway station to Mahakal temple will be covered in 5 minutes with the ropeway project.

“Its construction work will start from July 2023. Food zone, waiting room, toilets as well as bus and car parking facilities will be available for the people in the ropeway station,” added the Minister.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government announced that a ropeway will be built from the Ujjain railway station to the Mahakaleshwar Temple so that pilgrims coming from other parts of the Country could reach the Temple conveniently. Thereafter, last week, National Highway Logistics Management Limited invited tenders for the project.

Early this week, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project in Ujjain.

20221013-204204