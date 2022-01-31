Centre approves VRS of ED Joint director Rajeshwar Singh

The Central government has officially accepted the VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme) request of the Joint Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED), Rajeshwar Singh.

Singh on Monday shared the news via a social media post. In the post, he wrote that after serving the Uttar Pradesh police for 10 years and the ED for almost 14 years on higher posts, today he is hanging up his boots.

“…I felt that the nationalistic politics is a better medium to serve the public at large,” he wrote.

“Prime Minister Narender Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have resolved to make India ‘Vishwa Shakti’ and ‘Vishwa Guru’,” he said, adding that he want to be a part it and contribute in nation building.

Singh is likely to contest upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In August last year, Singh, who was posted in Lucknow, had applied for the VRS. Six months after his request, the concerned department took cognisance of the matter and approved the request.

There are possibilities that he might contest election from Shahibabad.

During his tenure in ED he probed senstive cases such as 2G spectrum allocation case. He was also assigned the case of alleged irregularities in 2010 Common Wealth Games.

Similarly, the PMLA cases lodged against former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda were also investigated under his supervision.

By probing such high profile cases, he made his own reputation.

