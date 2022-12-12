INDIALIFESTYLESOUTH ASIA

Centre bans Pak-based OTT platform Vidly TV

NewsWire
0
0

The Central government has banned Pakistan-based OTT platform Vidly TV that recently released a web-series “Sevak: The Confessions” which was “determined to be detrimental to the national security, sovereignty and integrity of India”.

“Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, using emergency powers under IT Rules 2021, has issued directions on December 12 for immediate blocking of the website, 2 mobile apps, 4 social media accounts, and one smart TV app of #Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV,” Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said on Monday in a tweet.

“Govt action against Pakistan-based Vidly TV follows the web-series ‘Sevak: The Confessions’, which was determined to be detrimental to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state, and public order in the country,” another tweet posted by Gupta read.

He said that action against Pakistan-based Vidly TV follows the assessment that the provocative and wholly untrue web-series “Sevak” was sponsored by Pakistan’s info ops apparatus.

The Ministry said that three episodes of the web series have been released so far.

The first episode of this series was released on November 26 — the anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, allegedly showed anti-India content.

According to the ministry, the web series also showed issues such as Operation Blue Star and its aftermath, the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, the Malegaon blast, the Samjhauta Express blast among others, with distorted facts.

The Ministry said that an attempt through the web series was made to promote separatism, disaffection and disillusionment among the Sikh community towards India, portraying Operation Blue Star as a massacre of innocent Sikhs.

In the series, Sikh policemen are shown without turbans.

20221212-220603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Money laundering case: Delhi court summons K’taka Cong leader Shivakumar

    Now in the eye of a storm, Jahangirpuri a mini-India that’s...

    MVA’s CMP is ‘collect money through police’, says Javadekar

    Delhi court reserves order on Umar Khalid’s interim bail plea in...