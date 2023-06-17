Saying the BJP is exploiting the situation for political gains and could initiate an NIA investigation into the murder of a 21-year-old man for loving a woman from another community, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Saturday expressed displeasure over the protests by the opposition.

He said this case was the first of its kind in the country where all accused have been apprehended and are currently in police custody.

Despite swift action taken by the police, the furore being created by the BJP continued that was uncalled for and unjustified.

Sukhu was responding to a situation after the murder in Chamba district with protesters demanding the probe into the crime be handed over to the National Investigating Agency (NIA). The victim’s family has been demanding capital punishment.

The Chief Minister told the media here that all accused involved in the murder were arrested within 24 hours. “The BJP’s persistence in protesting despite the arrests and the government’s acceptance of their demand for an inquiry by the NIA seems illogical.”

He said the BJP, being the ruling party at the Centre, could easily initiate an NIA investigation by a mere phone call from Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.

However, the BJP is exploiting the situation for political gain, with an eye on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Sukhu added.

The Chief Minister said despite arrests, the BJP’s youth wing, the Yuva Morcha, after five days of the incident has set ablaze the houses of the accused.

“Despite assurance to the people given time and again by me that all persons involved in the murder case would be brought to justice, it is beyond the perception that why such protests were being held despite arrests made, which seems that the BJP was doing dirty politics,” said the Chief Minister.

Regardless of this, it would have been appropriate, that the BJP would have launched movements and protested for the rights of the state and would have raised the voice with the Centre for the due and legitimate rights of the state for the welfare of the people.

Sukhu stated that the Congress would have extended its support in cases prioritising the interests of the state.

Emphasising the shared responsibility of the government and the Opposition to protect the rights of the state, the Chief Minister asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to collaborate on issues such as water cess and enhancing royalty in various hydropower projects, ensuring that the state receives its due rights.

The body of the murder victim, Manohar Lal, a mule owner, was brutally cut into eight pieces and thrown into a drain allegedly by the woman’s kin.

The crime took place in the Bhandal panchayat of Salooni sub-division, located some 75 km from the district headquarters of Chamba, bordering Jammu and Kashmir.

The man went missing on June 6 and his body was discovered on June 9.

The BJP has been demanding an NIA probe as there were alleged financial transactions in an account of one of the accused that raised suspicion about the motive of the crime.

20230617-180802