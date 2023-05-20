Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Central government is challenging the Supreme Court by bringing an ordinance to ‘overturn’ its verdict on service matters, adding it is an insult to its majesty.

The AAP leader also dubbed the ordinance with regard to transfers and postings of officers as “direct contempt” of the Supreme Court’s order.

He also made an appeal to the Opposition parties to ensure that the bill is not passed in the Rajya Sabha.

Addressing a press conference here on the issue, Kejriwal said: “They were waiting for the Supreme Court to be closed for summer vacations. They waited because they know this ordinance is illegal.”

Criticising the BJP, he said: “They know that it will not stand in the court for five minutes. When the Supreme Court opens on July 1, we will challenge it.”

He said that the ordinance on the services matter is an attack on the federal structure.

The Chief Minister also said that there would be a big rally in Delhi soon.

“With the kind of reactions that are coming from the people, I think the BJP will not get even one of the 7 seats in next year’s Lok Sabha elections,” he said, adding, “the people are very much angry with the work of the BJP”.

He further said that the AAP got a thumping majority in Delhi four times — thrice in assembly elections and once in MCD polls.

“People have said that they want the AAP government in Delhi and every time they have tried to stop the work of the AAP, they are giving a direct challenge. In 2015, they brought the notification and then they brought a law in 2021 and snatched more powers from us,” he said.

“This is a cruel joke with democracy and the two crore people of Delhi. They overturned the Supreme Court judgment within a week. The Centre is challenging the Supreme Court openly. This is direct contempt of the Supreme Court and an insult to its majesty,” he said.

Kejriwal’s remarks came after the Centre issued an ordinance to negate Supreme Court verdict that gave the Delhi government control of services.

The Centre has brought the ordinance to set up a permanent authority known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority whose chairperson will be Delhi chief minister along with chief secretary, Delhi, Principal Secretary (Home), Delhi to make recommendations to the Delhi L-G regarding matters concerning transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters.

However, in case of difference of opinion, the decision of the L-G shall be final.

On May 11, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled that it is ideal to hold that a democratically elected Delhi government should have control over its officers and the L-G is bound by the advice of the elected government on everything other than public order, police, and land.

