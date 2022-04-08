The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday constituted an Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) promotion task force.

The task force, headed by Secretary I&B, will submit its first action plan within 90 days and has representation from Industry, Academia and state governments.

The ministry said that the AVGC sector in India has the potential to become the torchbearer of ‘Create in India’ and ‘Brand India’.

“India has the potential to capture five per cent ($40 billion) of the global market share by the year 2025, with an annual growth of around 25-30 per cent and creating over 1,60,000 new jobs annually,” it said.

To further unleash the scope of AVGC sector, an announcement was made in the Union Budget 2022-23 for setting up an AVGC Promotion Task Force to recommend ways to realise and build domestic capacity for serving our markets and the global demand.

In pursuance of the announcement made in the Union Budget 2022-23, an AVGC promotion task Force has been constituted to promote the AVGC sector in the country under the aegis of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The AVGC Promotion Task Force will be headed by Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and will have Secretaries of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education; Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

It will have widespread participation from the Industry partners.

The AVGC Promotion Task Force also includes the state governments of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana; heads of education bodies such as All India Council of Technical Education, National Council of Educational Research and Training and the representatives of industry bodies — MESC, FICCI and CII.

“The creation of an AVGC Promotion Task Force with participation of the Government of India, state governments and key industry players will provide focused thrust for the growth of the sector by driving the institutional efforts to guide the policies of growth for this sector, establish standards for AVGC education in India, actively collaborate with industry and international AVGC institutes, and enhance the global positioning of the Indian AVGC industry,” the ministry said.

The terms of reference of the task force include framing of a national AVGC policy, Recommend national curriculum framework for Graduation, Postgraduation and Doctoral courses in AVGC related sectors, Facilitate skilling initiatives in collaboration with academic institutions, vocational training centers and Industry, Boost employment opportunities, Facilitate promotion and market development activities to extend global reach of Indian AVGC Industry and Enhance exports and recommend incentives to attract FDI in AVGC sector.

20220408-115601