A controversy has erupted after the dates for the winter session of Parliament were announced by the Centre, with the Opposition charging that the festivals like Christmas were being ignored. The government, however, defended its move.

“There will be holiday on December 24 and 25, and it’s incorrect to say that the government is ignoring Christmas,” Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs said.

The opposition-led Congress said that the government was deliberately doing this. “As the Hindus and Muslims have the right to celebrate their festivals, so do the Christians,” said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, floor leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, after the all-party meeting on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the Opposition raised the issue of alleged differences with the judiciary on collegium issue and India-China border dispute.

The government said that they have noted the suggestions and issues.

A total of 31 parties out of 47 participated in the all-party meeting.

The winter session is scheduled to commence on December 8 and will end on December 29.

