Amid uproar over the proposed amendments in IT rules which mandate Press Information Bureau (PIB) to take down information marked as “fake news”, the Central government has decided to defer the decision.

The decision came after protests by the Editors Guild of India, the Indian Newspaper Society and also the News Broadcasters & Digital Association, which opposed the move saying that it would give sweeping powers to the PIB, resulting in censorship.

On January 24, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said that consultations with stakeholders would be held next month on the proposed rules.

However now the government has decided to defer the move.

