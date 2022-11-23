HEALTHINDIA

Centre deploys high-level teams to assess increasing measles cases among kids in states

NewsWire
0
0

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that it has decided to depute three high-level multi-disciplinary 3-member teams to Ranchi, Ahmedabad, and Malappuram (Kerala) to take stock of the upsurge in cases of measles.

The teams will assist the state health authorities in instituting public health measures and facilitate operationalisation of requisite control and containment measures, said the ministry.

The Central team to Ranchi comprises of experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, and the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RMLH), New Delhi. Experts from PHO, Mumbai, the Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital (KSCH), New Delhi and the Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Ahmedabad will comprise the Central team to Ahmedabad and the team to Malappuram will consist of experts from the ministry’s regional office, Thiruvananthapuram, the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, and the Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), New Delhi.

Senior Regional Directors, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Kerala will coordinate with the respective teams regarding their visits. The teams will also undertake field visits to investigate the outbreak and assist the state Health Departments in terms of public health measures, management guidelines and protocols to manage the increasing cases of measles being reported in the three cities.

The teams will also coordinate with the respective states for ensuring active case search in the area and with VRDLs for testing of the identified cases.

20221123-192405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Omicron rapidly replacing Delta in almost all countries: WHO

    Taiwan varsity donates 10 oxygen concentrators to Chennai hospital

    Pakistan confirms 758 new Covid-19 cases, 6 more deaths

    India reports 2,139 new Covid cases, 13 deaths