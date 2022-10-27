HEALTHINDIA

Centre deploys team to Kerala to investigate Avian Influenza outbreak

NewsWire
0
0

After an outbreak of bird flu was confirmed at Haripad in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, the Union Health Ministry has decided to send a high-level team to take stock of the Avian Influenza outbreak in the state.

The team will investigate the outbreak in detail and submit report with recommendations.

The seven-member Central team comprises of experts drawn from the National Institute of Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases, New Delhi, the National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi, the National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

The team is headed by Dr. Rajesh Kedamani, Sr RD, Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Bengaluru.

The ministry said that the team will also assist the state Health Department in terms of public health measures, management guidelines, and protocols to manage the increasing cases of Avian Influenza being reported by the state.

Reportedly, the farmers have lost around 1,500 ducks to the flu in the past week. After the samples of the dead ducks were sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, the report came out positive for the bird influenza.

20221027-204004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 204.6 mn

    Haryana CM lays foundation of 500 bed ESIC Hospital at Manesar

    Singapore reports 4,832 new Covid-19 cases

    Bihar govt explains why there is sudden jump in Covid deaths