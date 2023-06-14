BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Centre discontinues rice, wheat sale under open market scheme to curb price rise

NewsWire
0
0

The Centre has decided to discontinue the sale of rice and wheat from the central pool under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) to state governments.

The step has been taken to control the prices of these commodities. However, it may impact states which are offering free food grains to the poor.

An order issued by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) said: “The sale of wheat and rice under the OMSS (domestic) to state governments is discontinued.”

However, the sale of rice under the OMSS will be continued for northeastern states, hilly states and states facing law and order situations, natural calamities at an existing rate of Rs 3,400 per quintal, it said.

To rein in the prices of wheat, the Centre on June 12 imposed stock limits on the commodity till March 31, 2024.

It has also announced offloading of both rice and wheat under the OMSS to cool down the open market prices and prevent hoarding.

20230614-225002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre hikes windfall tax on domestic crude oil

    US labour agency files complaint against Apple over discrimination

    New industry report highlights McDonalds, Burger King, Jumboking as top three...

    Budget wishlist: Economy can touch $5 tn if lives of marginalised...