Centre eases Covid guidelines for international travelers

The Centre has further eased Covid-19 guidelines for international travelers as it has dropped requirements for RT-PCRtesting of a random 2 per cent subset of visitors, according to a communique issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The decision was taken based on the prevalent Covid-19 situation and the significant achievements made in the vaccination coverage across the globe, the Ministry said.

“The new guidelines shall come into effect from 0000 hours of July 20. The earlier requirements for RT-PCR based testing of a random 2 per cent subset of international travelers to India, now stand dropped.

“However, the earlier advice for precautionary measures to be followed in context of Covid-19 by airlines as well as international travelers shall continue to apply,” the Ministry added.

The Ministry further said that it continues to follow the Covid-19 scenario closely.

According to the new guidelines for international arrivals, all travelers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their home country.

“Any passenger having symptoms of Covid-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol i.e. the said passenger should be wearing mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow up treatment,” read the guidelines issued by the Ministry.

Among others, on arrival, thermal screening should be done in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry.

“The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol,” it said.

