INDIA

Centre effects major bureaucratic rejig at top level

NewsWire
0
0

In a major bureaucratic rejig at the top level, the Centre on Thursday approved the appointment of 13 IAS officers in different ministries and departments.

The reshuffle came at a time when the government is aiming for efficient implementation of the Centre’s policies and flagship schemes even as the Opposition parties step up the heat on the BJP, including the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

As per the order issued on Thursday evening by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Arun Singhal, lAS (UP, 1987), has been appointed Secretary in the Department of Fertilisers. Earlier, he was with the FSSAI.

Similarly, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, lAS (CG, 1987) has been posted as Chairman and Managing Director, India Trade Promotion Organisation, on a contract basis for a period of two years in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India upon his superannuation on September 30.

Anjali Bhawra, lAS (PB, 1988), currently serving as Secretary in the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, has been appointed as Secretary in the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Rajesh Aggarwal, lAS (MH, 1989), Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, has been appointed as Secretary in the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, lAS (KL, 1989), has been appointed as Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said the order.

Sunil Barthwal, lAS (BH, 1989), will take over as Secretary, Department of Commerce, while Mukhmeet Singh Bhatia, lAS (JH, 1990), will take charge as Secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Arti Ahuja, lAS (OR, 1990), will take over as Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, while Vijoy Kumar Singh, lAS (PB, 1990), has been appointed as Secretary in the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet also approved in-situ upgradation of two officers to the level of Special Secretary in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India as a measure personal to them by temporarily upgrading the posts held by them.

They are — Rajiv Jalota, lAS (MH, 1988), as Chairperson, Mumbai Port Trust in the rank and pay of Secretary, and Ashish Upadhyaya, lAS (MP, 1989), as Special Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Power.

20220915-212402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘BJP doesn’t require any alliance in Manipur, will return with majority’

    UP: Fake currency found in RBI chest, FIR lodged

    SFJ referendum campaign barely visible in the West

    Mild tremors felt in Delhi due to quake in Afghanistan