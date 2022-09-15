In a major bureaucratic rejig at the top level, the Centre on Thursday approved the appointment of 13 IAS officers in different ministries and departments.

The reshuffle came at a time when the government is aiming for efficient implementation of the Centre’s policies and flagship schemes even as the Opposition parties step up the heat on the BJP, including the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

As per the order issued on Thursday evening by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Arun Singhal, lAS (UP, 1987), has been appointed Secretary in the Department of Fertilisers. Earlier, he was with the FSSAI.

Similarly, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, lAS (CG, 1987) has been posted as Chairman and Managing Director, India Trade Promotion Organisation, on a contract basis for a period of two years in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India upon his superannuation on September 30.

Anjali Bhawra, lAS (PB, 1988), currently serving as Secretary in the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, has been appointed as Secretary in the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Rajesh Aggarwal, lAS (MH, 1989), Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, has been appointed as Secretary in the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, lAS (KL, 1989), has been appointed as Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said the order.

Sunil Barthwal, lAS (BH, 1989), will take over as Secretary, Department of Commerce, while Mukhmeet Singh Bhatia, lAS (JH, 1990), will take charge as Secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Arti Ahuja, lAS (OR, 1990), will take over as Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, while Vijoy Kumar Singh, lAS (PB, 1990), has been appointed as Secretary in the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet also approved in-situ upgradation of two officers to the level of Special Secretary in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India as a measure personal to them by temporarily upgrading the posts held by them.

They are — Rajiv Jalota, lAS (MH, 1988), as Chairperson, Mumbai Port Trust in the rank and pay of Secretary, and Ashish Upadhyaya, lAS (MP, 1989), as Special Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Power.

