INDIA

Centre extends AFSPA in Nagaland, Arunachal for 6 more months

NewsWire
0
0

The Central government on Friday extended for another six months the application of the “disturbed area” under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act — known as AFSPA — in 12 districts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, and certain parts of five other districts of the two northeastern states to facilitate the armed forces to continue the anti-insurgency operations.

The notification issued by Home Ministry said that the AFSPA would be extended for six months beginning Saturday (October 1) in nine districts — Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Zunheboto — and 16 police stations areas in four other districts — Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng and Wokha — of Nagaland.

In a separate notification, the Home Ministry said the application of the “disturbed area” under the AFSPA will continue for six more months from Saturday in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, adjoining Assam.

Nagaland has 16 districts while Arunachal Pradesh has 26 districts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 31 announced to reduce the operation of AFSPA from April 1 in Assam, Nagaland and Manipur while most of the political parties and NGOs have been demanding to repeal the AFSPA.

The demand intensified after the security forces killed 14 people and injured 30 others in Mon district of Nagaland in December last year in a case of “mistaken identity”.

Almost all Chief Ministers of the northeastern states and most political parties welcomed the Central government’s announcement to reduce the disturbed areas under the AFSPA.

The AFSPA, which allows the Army and other central para-military forces to conduct raids, operations, arrest anyone anywhere without prior notice or arrest warrant, was in force in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur barring the Imphal municipal council area and certain districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The reduction of jurisdiction of AFSPA in certain northeastern states came in April 1 following the recommendation of a high-level committee constituted to examine the possibility of lifting of the AFSPA after the killing of 14 civilians in Nagaland.

The AFSPA was entirely lifted in Tripura in 2015, in Meghalaya in 2018, and in Mizoram in 1980s.

20220930-234803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mistry’s body to undergo autopsy in Mumbai, Pundoles critical but stable

    Rahul calls his day out with fishers in Kollam ‘a dream’

    Mobile cyber attacks on Indian firms up 845% in last 5...

    61K more vials of Amphotericin B allocated to states/UTs: Centre