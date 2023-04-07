The Centre has decided to extend the ceasefire agreement with three Naga groups for a further period of one year, officials said here on Friday.

A Nagaland government official, quoting a decision of the Union Home Ministry, said that the ceasefire agreements were signed on Thursday with the three outfits – the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-NK (NSCN-NK), the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Reformation (NSCN-R), and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-K-Khango (NSCN-K-Khango).

As per agreements, the ceasefire with NSCN-NK and NSCN-R will be effected from April 28 this year to April 27, 2024.

However, the ceasefire agreement with NSCN-K-Khango was from April 18, 2023 to April 17, 2024.

All these groups are breakaway factions of Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland-K Niki Group and signed ceasefire agreements with the government over the years.

The Central government had signed the ceasefire agreement with dominant Naga group NSCN-IM in 1997, and with various Naga outfits including the NSCN-K, with effect from September 8, 2021 for a period of one year and more than 200 cadres of NSCN-K group along with 83 weapons joined the peace process.

The Centre has been holding separate negotiations with the NSCN-IM since 1997 and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG), comprising at least seven groups, since 2017. A Framework Agreement was signed with the NSCN-IM in 2015 and Agreed Position with NNPGs in 2017.

The stalemate in the peace process continued as the NSCN-IM remained firm on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas.

