Centre extends modernisation plan for CAPFs till 2026

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said that it has extended the modernisation programme of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) till March 31, 2026, with an allocation of Rs 1,523 crore.

The scheme envisages equipping the CAPFs with modern state-of-the-art weapons and equipment, as per their operational requirement, keeping in view their deployment pattern in different theatres.

Besides, upgraded IT solutions will also be provided to CAPFs, Ministry officials said.

The officials also said that with extension of this scheme for the next five financial years, the paramilitary forces will improve their overall operational efficiency and preparedness, which will positively impact the internal security scenario.

“This would bolster the government’s ability to address the challenges being faced on the International Border/LoC/LAC as well as in the different theatres, such as areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism, Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and insurgency-affected northeastern states,” a Ministry official said.

Recently, the Home Ministry extended the Central government-sponsored Border Infrastructure and Management (BIM) till 2026 at a cost of Rs 13,020 crore.

According to officials, this decision will strengthen the border infrastructure for improving border management, policing, and guarding the borders.

“The BIM scheme will help in the creation of infrastructure such as construction of border fence, border flood lights, technological solutions, border roads and Border Outposts, Company Operating Bases to secure the India-Pakistan, India-Bangladesh, India-China, India-Nepal, India-Bhutan, and the India-Myanmar borders,” a ministry official said.

20220304-175803